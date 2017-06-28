iPhone turns 10 and we got our hands on a vintage iPhone

Pick up the phone we're going back to 2007. A lot has changed since then and that includes our cell phones.



Friday the iconic iPhone turns 10. It's a phone that changed the way we look at technology

we got our hands one of the first iphones, as we give you a look back what's improved and what we may want to keep in the past.

2007 gave us many interesting things, the last Harry Potter book came out, Donald Trump was on World Wrestling Entertainment and Spider Man 3 was a top movie, it also gave us the iPhone.



An Iphone ringing, is the sound we've all come to love, or hate and it all started with the iPhone one. In Jeff Schubert's hands lies technological history… a very slow piece of technological history.



"It's been a couple of years since I plugged it in and turned it on," says Schubert.



Schubert is a senior software developer at Genesis, a tech company in Tyler, and he's also an Apple enthusiast.



Steve Jobbs the founder of Apple announced the Iphone in January of 2007. It was a moment that catapulted Jeff and all of us into a new technological world.



"He kind of did this buildup it's a phone, it's a iPod, it's an internet communications device," says Schubert. "And everybody was just blown away it didn't make sense at the time."



The iPhone 1 is dwarfed in size, when compared to the newest iPhone 7 plus.



"Fits on top of the screen, (the) 7 plus screen," says Schubert.



The iPhone 1 held a lot of current and important staples like maps.



"It was a very big deal," says Schubert “Back in the day it was Mapquest.”



It also helped improve photography, as time went on video and different camera modes were added. Third party apps that we’ve all come to love have also came into play because of the iPhone. The phone also helped create new staples, like ‘facetime,’ a video chat feature that many use for business or family communication.

The first generation iPhone was discontinued in 2008 and millions of units were sold. Jeff says he purchased his for four hundred dollars, but now, some iPhone ones are currently being sold online for up to four thousand dollars.

