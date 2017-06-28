Sports WebXtra: TJC's Taylor Broadway named player of the year

Freshman Taylor Broadway had quite the start to his college career at TJC and will most likely be selected during the MLB Draft in the years to come.

Broadway has been named the NJCAA Division III player of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association. The D-III World Series MVP helped the Apaches win a fourth straight championship by showing off his power at the plate, and arm on the mound.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.