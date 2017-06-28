Sports WebXtra: Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill signs with Nati - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill signs with Nationals

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) -

An East Texas baseball player has put pen to paper.

Nacogdoches product and Texas A&M pitcher Brigham hill is turning pro after signing with the Nationals. Hill was drafted by Washington earlier this month in the fifth round and will forego his senior year with the Aggies.

The East Texan inked for just over $291,000.

