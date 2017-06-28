Tyler Lee QB Chance Amie talks about verbal commitment to Houston

Since 2013, the University of Houston has signed six players from East Texas and head coach Major Applewhite is adding to those numbers. The Cougars now have three players from the region from the Class 2018 that have verbally committed to the program.

Tyler Lee quarterback Chance Amie verbally committed to Houston on Monday, and will join forces with John Tyler's Dekalen Goodson and Lufkin's Malik Jackson.

Amie has nearly 20 Division I offers, but chose the Cougars over the likes of Cincinnati, North Carolina, and Syracuse. The senior to be is entering his second full year as the starter, and in 2016, the dual threat QB accounted for over 2,800 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

