Sports WebXtra: Cowboys defensive end David Irving suspended first four games

David Irving has been suspended the first four games of 2017.

Down the stretch last year, David Irving was the Cowboys most reliable pass rusher, but the team will be without him to begin the 2017 season.

After losing his appeal, Irving has officially been suspended the first four games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The defensive end had four sacks last year and was credited with a team high 26 quarterback pressures in 15 games.

Irving also had four forced fumbles and five pass deflections. First round pick Taco Charlton will now have a chance to make more of an immediate impact.

