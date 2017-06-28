Sports WebXtra: Cowboys defensive end David Irving suspended first four games

Since 2013, the University of Houston has signed six players from East Texas and head coach Major Applewhite is adding to those numbers. The Cougars now have three players from the region from the Class 2018 that have verbally committed to the program. Tyler Lee quarterback Chance Amie verbally committed to Houston on Monday, and will join forces with John Tyler's Dekalen Goodson and Lufkin's Malik Jackson.More >>
Freshman Taylor Broadway had quite the start to his college career at TJC and will most likely be selected during the MLB Draft in the years to come. Broadway has been named the NJCAA Division III player of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.More >>
An East Texas baseball player has put pen to paper. Nacogdoches product and Texas A&M pitcher Brigham hill is turning pro after signing with the Nationals.More >>
