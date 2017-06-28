Tyler Police looking into other restaurant break-ins possibly connected to alleged Tyler burglar

The Tyler Police Department is looking into whether a suspected burglar who allegedly broke into a restaurant twice hit up other businesses as well.

Police say around 5 a.m. on Tuesday and also on Tuesday, June 20, a restaurant was broken into near the 2400 block of Gentry Parkway.

After reviewing video, during the most recent break-in, officers found 21-year-old Andre Coker Junior walking down the street nearby.

We spoke with a manager at a nearby restaurant that was also broken into around the same time.

Juan Ordorica, manager at Taqueria El Lugar, is showing us the pickup window someone came through Tuesday morning.

"We seen that everything was scattered, change was gone," says Ordorica.

Ordorica believes the man who paid his business a visit is also seen in this video.



"It might’ve been the same guy…because it's kind of a coincidence," says Ordorica.

The man is seen smashing his way into the nearby Lindo Mexico Restaurant. Police say the video shows Andre Coker Jr., breaking in not once, but twice on two different days, one week apart.

"Good thing nobody was around, it is scary," says Ordorica.



The surveillance video shows the man stealing some money the first time, but running off after an alarm was tripped the second time. Police are now looking into the possibility that Coker Jr. may be involved in other burglaries, including the one at Ordorica's restaurant

"Don't leave any money in your cash register, take it all...just be on the lookout," says Ordorica.



Coker Jr. also had three warrants out of the Smith County Sheriff's Office. His charges include, burglary of a building and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

