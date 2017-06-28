Kilgore City Park to feature free family fun for all

Micjael Simmons looks over the splash pad site. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Each day brings it closer to completion, and the new city park in Kilgore will have something to keep the whole family busy.

Michael Simmons, Kilgore Assistant Fire Chief is just one of the volunteers working to finish the park. There will be:

“Swimming, the splash pad, picnicking, horseshoe pits, playgrounds, amphitheater; there just will be a lot of exciting opportunities for your family,” Simmons said.

“So this is the splash pad?” I asked Simmons.

“Yes, sir,” he replied.

“Can you turn it on?” I queried.

“We still have a little work to do,” he said standing on a dirt pad.

It’s an ambitious project.

“The cool thing is that our community’s come together with donations and support,” Simmons revealed.

The restroom building is being built by city employees like Danny Dowling, Kilgore Director of Parks and Facilities. But others help, as well.

“The street crews, the parks crews, city staff, fire department, water department, citizens stepping up to help, and local contractors willing to donate time,” Dowling and Simmons alternately said.

And they have a really big old unused 35,000 gallon underground tank.

“Is that the media pool?” I asked Simmons about the tank.

“Yeah that’s..I’m not saying anything. I plead the fifth,” he replied.

The media will not swim in the tank. It will recycle splash pad water to water the grass. Actually the tank was just cleared of:

“Two tons with those buckets,” I observed looking at metal buckets.

“We checked it out per bucket load, we dumped into the dump truck and it was in-between one and a half and two tons of material,” Simmons said.

The tank was partially back-filled. The new skate park is complete and completely rideable, and the amphitheater is ready to be amped.

“So whatever you like we have it for you,” Simmons added.

And a good time was..or will be had by all.

Plans were to have the park completed by July 4, but they’re running behind. They say it should have it finished up by July 31.

