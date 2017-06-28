Longview man sentenced to 40 years for sexual assault of a child

A Gregg County jury has sentenced a man who was arrested in 2016 on sexual assault of a child charges.

Francisco Cruz, Jr. has been sentenced to 40 years on two counts of Sexual Assault of Child. The court ran the two sentences consecutively.



According to the arrest warrant for Cruz, he was taken into custody in the 1200 block of north 4th Street in Longview in January 2016. He was held on $250,000 bond at that time.



