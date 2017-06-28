TRAFFIC ALERT: Report of pin-in wreck at WNW Loop 323, 69 North - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Report of pin-in wreck at WNW Loop 323, 69 North in Tyler

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KLTV staff Source: KLTV staff
Source: KLTV staff Source: KLTV staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are responding to what they are calling a pin-in wreck in north Tyler. 

The wreck is at West Northwest Loop 323 at Mineola Highway (Hwy 69N). It is a one-vehicle wreck, and it is blocking one lane of traffic headed south on 69.. Police are directing traffic around the wreck in the intersection.

Expect delays around this scene, and use caution if you are driving in the area. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly