One person confirmed dead in Lindale house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County crews are currently working a structure fire.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson, crews were called to a structure fire in  the 21000 block of County Road 4119 in Lindale. Justice of the Peace James Cowart has confirmed that one woman has perished in the fire. 

We will continue to update as information becomes available. 

