One person confirmed dead in Lindale house fire

Crews lined the main and will now re-route wastewater through it.More >>
Crews lined the main and will now re-route wastewater through it.More >>
Smith County crews are currently responding to a structure fire.More >>
Smith County crews are currently responding to a structure fire.More >>
Yesterland Farm, a popular East Texas attraction, is beginning to rebuild after substantial damage by the April 29 tornadoes.More >>
Yesterland Farm, a popular East Texas attraction, is beginning to rebuild after substantial damage by the April 29 tornadoes.More >>
Each day brings it closer to completion, and the new city park in Kilgore will have something to keep the whole family busy.More >>
Each day brings it closer to completion, and the new city park in Kilgore will have something to keep the whole family busy.More >>
The Tyler Police Department is looking into whether a suspected burglar who allegedly broke into a restaurant twice hit up other businesses as well.More >>
The Tyler Police Department is looking into whether a suspected burglar who allegedly broke into a restaurant twice hit up other businesses as well.More >>