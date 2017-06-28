Yesterland Farm rebuilding after tornadoes, reopening on time

Yesterland Farm, a popular East Texas attraction, is beginning to rebuild after substantial damage by the April 29 tornadoes.

The attraction lost buildings, trees, and sustained about $250,000 worth of damage.

Now crews are working on the rebuilding phase and trying to incorporate remnants of the destroyed buildings with the new.

The new construction also incorporates a new theme, showing the carefully crafted destruction of the aftermath of a tornado.

“You'll look around and there's a boat in the wall, a bicycle wrapped around it… It is kind of reminiscent of how this place looked when the tornado had passed," said Chuck Bozeman, the Yesterland Farm owner,



The farm's insurance company will pay for the majority of the reconstruction, however, because the Bozeman’s are taking this opportunity to expand the farm, they will have to pay for those additional costs.

Construction is expected to be complete by September 1. The Fall Festival will open September 23 as regularly scheduled.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.