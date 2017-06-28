Driver killed, passenger suffers critical injuries in I-30 wreck

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 30 this morning.

The wreck happened near Mile Marker 161 on I-30 around 6 a.m.

According to Mount Pleasant Police, one vehicle rear-ended another. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

