Traffic Alert: Chapel Hill Fire responding to collision on Old Henderson Highway, injuries reported

Injuries are reported in a wreck that occurred just after 1 p.m. in Smith County.

Chapel Hill Fire crews are responding to the wreck on Spur 124/ Old Henderson Highway and Renee Drive.

There are injuries reported however the extent of those injuries has not been confirmed.

Traffic is currently being re-routed off Spur 124 onto Renee Ave. Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area.

