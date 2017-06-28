Suspect accused of assaulting disabled man turns self in

Injuries are reported from a wreck that occurred just after 1 p.m. in Smith County.More >>
The man accused of robbing NFL first-round draft pick, Patrick Mahomes, has been indicted.More >>
A wanted man who is suspected of assaulting a disabled man has surrendered to police.More >>
A former Wood County Jail Administrator was found guilty Tuesday.More >>
