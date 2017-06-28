Suspect accused of assaulting disabled man turns self in

A wanted man who is suspected of assaulting a disabled man has surrendered to police.

Marshall police say that Dillon Burr, 23, of Marshall, turned himself in to police about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. He has been booked into the Harrison County Jail.

About 12:28 a.m. Sunday, Marshall Police Department officers were called to the 1000 block of East End Boulevard regarding an assault at a Chevron station. The victim told officers he was struck repeatedly and knocked to the ground by Burr. Surveillance video corroborated his account, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burr, who was charged with injury to the disabled. Burr was also wanted for a parole violation warrant out of Harrison County.

