Former Wood County Jail Administrator found guilty of tampering with governmental record

A former Wood County Jail Administrator was found guilty Tuesday.

David Jaywane McGee, a former Wood County Sheriff's Office Jail Administrator, was found guilty in a jury trial of tampering with a governmental record, according to District Attorney Jim Wheeler.

According to the Wood County District Attorney's Office, after only twenty minutes of deliberation, the jury found that on or about January 25, 2017, McGee did make a false alteration to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice letter by entering a fictitious date of expiration of the sentence of a female inmate.

The female inmate was identified as Samantha Melvin of Mineola.

The 402 Judicial District Judge Jeff Fletcher immediately assessed the punishment of two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice — Institutional Division.

District Attorney Jim Wheeler and Assistant District Attorney Joey Fenlaw presented the case for the State of Texas.

The Wood County DA said that the jury's verdict sends a clear and powerful message that if you are a member of law enforcement you are held to a higher standard. They added that if you commit a crime, you will be held accountable.

Related:

- New details released in ex-Wood County jail administrator's arrest

- Wood Co. jail administrator resigns following charges of tampering with evidence

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.