U.S Marshals Service searching for "violent" fugitive

The U.S Marshals Service is seeking the public’s assistance in detaining a “violent” fugitive.

According to the U.S Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, they are currently searching for Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, in connection to a capital murder.

Authorities say McIntyre is 5’7” tall, weighs 124 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

McIntyre is believed to be in the North Texas metroplex area.

Anyone with information on McIntyre’s whereabouts is urged to contact U. S Marshals Services at (202) 307-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.