Brionna Rivers is a multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. Brionna was born in Freeport, New York and raised in Sugar Land, Texas. She prides herself on having truly experienced the best of both worlds. She is happy to call Tyler her new home as she joins the East Texas News Team as a multi-media journalist.

Brionna graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in broadcast journalism. During her time at Hofstra, she was a part of the award-winning news team at Radio Hofstra University, served as president of the Hofstra University Association of Black Journalists, and hosted the university's broadcast of "For Your Island."

Previously, Brionna has held positions as a college associate for Fox News Channel and an intern at Emmis Communications. She also worked with ABC7NY during the first 2016 presidential debate. She participated in a panel discussing the candidates' performance and ran the channel's social media accounts for the day.

In her free time, Brionna loves visiting the theatre, heading to the beach, and spending time with her family and her German Shepherd named Texas.

Telling stories is Brionna's passion because she believes one of the best ways to help the community is by keeping residents informed on what’s happening and why. She is excited to share the stories affecting those in the East Texas area.

If you have a story tip or just want to say hello, email Brionna at brivers@kltv.com.