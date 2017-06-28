BREAKING: Suspect in custody after standoff with Camp County officials, squad car shot

A suspect is in custody after a Camp County deputy vehicle was shot at by a suspect this morning, and a standoff ensued.

The incident occurred early this morning on FM 556, near CR 1310.

We're told by Camp County Constable John Cortelyou that a deputy responded to a call and his vehicle was shot up by a suspect. The deputy was in the vehicle at the time. We're told the deputy was not injured.

The suspect locked himself inside a home on FM 566.

KLTV has a crew headed to the scene where we're told officials are still searching the home.

The Camp County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is now in custody.

