Traffic backed up on I-20 in Smith County due to wreck involving 18 wheeler, one injured

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County authorities are responding to a wreck on Interstate 20 this morning.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's office confirms the wreck involving a car and at least one 18 wheeler occurred around mile marker 522. 

At least one person is receiving medical attention.

KLTV has a crew on scene.

Traffic is backed up at this time. Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

