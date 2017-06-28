Tyler police arrest suspect in restaurant burglary

A man was arrested after burglarizing a local restaurant Tuesday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at 5:00 a.m. police received an alarm at the Lindo Mexico Restaurant located at 2410 E. Gentry Parkway.

Officers determined that the business had been burglarized but the suspect had fled before their arrival. After reviewing the security video with the owner, officers were able to locate the suspect a short distance from the restaurant walking down the street.

Officers identified the suspect as Andre Lamont Coker Jr., 21, and placed him under arrest. Upon searching Coker, officers located a gun in his waistband, several types of illicit narcotics and evidence from the restaurant.

Coker was charged with burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and three warrants out of Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Coker is currently in the Smith County Jail with a bond over $45,000.

