Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning. Partly cloudy skies today and afternoon high temperatures a lot like yesterday in the lower 90s. A light southeasterly breeze this afternoon will help with the heat a little bit, but not much. An isolated shower or two is possible in far southern areas of Deep East Texas this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with the south winds picking up some through tomorrow afternoon. South winds could gust to 15-20 mph at times through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay near normal, or average, with highs in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Slight chances for rain will be in the forecast both afternoons and the chances increase late Friday into early Saturday as a weak cold front approaches from the north. The front most likely won't make it through all of East Texas, but will at least cause showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of the rain will gradually end by midday Saturday. The best chance for rain looks to be in northern areas of the region. Very warm and very humid through the Independence Day holiday with winds out of the south and southwest through early next week.

