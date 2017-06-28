Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the l - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Another warm start with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning.  Partly cloudy skies today and afternoon high temperatures a lot like yesterday in the lower 90s.  A light southeasterly breeze this afternoon will help with the heat a little bit, but not much.  An isolated shower or two is possible in far southern areas of Deep East Texas this afternoon.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with the south winds picking up some through tomorrow afternoon.  South winds could gust to 15-20 mph at times through the end of the week.  Temperatures will stay near normal, or average, with highs in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday.  Slight chances for rain will be in the forecast both afternoons and the chances increase late Friday into early Saturday as a weak cold front approaches from the north.  The front most likely won't make it through all of East Texas, but will at least cause showers and a few thunderstorms.  Most of the rain will gradually end by midday Saturday.  The best chance for rain looks to be in northern areas of the region.  Very warm and very humid through the Independence Day holiday with winds out of the south and southwest through early next week.

  • Tyler Lee's Chance Amie commits to Houston

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:56:30 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    Tyler Lee 2018 senior Chance Amie announced his commitment to Houston via Twitter. Amie chose the Cougars over 17 other offers including Iowa State, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Virginia. Should Amie sign in the next coming months, the Red Raiders’ signal-caller would be the third local quarterback signed by the Cougars, joining Greg Ward Jr. (2013) and Bryson Smith (2017). Amie completed 97 of 180 passes for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions last...More >>
  • Hopkins County Sheriff's Office: Escaped inmate, other in custody after planned escape

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:39:58 GMT
    (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)

    Officials have found and taken into custody the escaped inmate from Hopkins County.  

    More >>

    Officials have found and taken into custody the escaped inmate from Hopkins County.  

  • Longview finds a balance offense to make first 7-on-7 appearance since 2013

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:31:22 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    For the most part 7-on-7 can be a fair indicator of how well a team is shaping up. Do they need a lot or a little work. Unless you're the Longview Lobos.  The Lobos have always been so strong at the run game, that they could have a terrible 7-on-7 season and still come out dominating on Friday nights.  But what would happen, if the Lobos got balanced?  Well District 11-6A better start prepping, because for the first time since 2013 the Lobos have a stable pass ga...More >>
