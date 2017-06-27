Tyler Lee's Chance Amie commits to Houston

Tyler Lee 2018 senior Chance Amie announced his commitment to Houston via Twitter.



Amie chose the Cougars over 17 other offers including Iowa State, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Virginia. Should Amie sign in the next coming months, the Red Raiders’ signal-caller would be the third local quarterback signed by the Cougars, joining Greg Ward Jr. (2013) and Bryson Smith (2017).



Amie completed 97 of 180 passes for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions last year in his first full season as a starter. He carried the ball 183 times for a net of 1,265 yards and scored 17 touchdowns through a 10-game season.

