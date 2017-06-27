Hopkins County Sheriff's Office: Escaped inmate, other in custody after planned escape

Officials have found and taken into custody the escaped inmate from Hopkins County.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Barney Ebey was taken into custody in Henderson County Tuesday evening after a manhunt through wooded areas.

In the apprehension, Hopkins County deputies were assisted by Henderson County, TDCJ Canine Units, and U.S. Marshals.



On Tuesday, the inmate was on a work detail and walked off from the Hopkins County Civic Center. Ebey was in jail for an organized crime charge related to a theft of heavy equipment.



The person who helped facilitate the escape was seen on video giving the escapee a ride away from the area and is now in custody, according to Hopkins County officials.

Officials said that they determined that it was a planned escape and this person was scheduled to pick up the escapee.

Officials have not released the identity of the person involved.

