Longview finds a balance offense to make first 7-on-7 appearance since 2013

For the most part 7-on-7 can be a fair indicator of how well a team is shaping up. Do they need a lot or a little work. Unless you're the Longview Lobos.

The Lobos have always been so strong at the run game, that they could have a terrible 7-on-7 season and still come out dominating on Friday nights.

But what would happen, if the Lobos got balanced?

Well District 11-6A better start prepping, because for the first time since 2013 the Lobos have a stable pass game and are headed to College Station.

Both Jordan Lawson and A'darius Carter are senior quarterbacks that have the ability to throw it out, or reel it in. Whoever is feeling it that day, makes the calls. The other catches it in the end-zone.

It's not just Lawson and Carter. The Lobos seem to be stacked with good hands and fast feet. Their defense that shut out Marshall to qualify for state isn't bad either.

