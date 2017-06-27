Daughter of murdered Palestine woman: 'She believed more than anything in helping people'

Family members of a murdered Palestine woman are speaking about the moments they shared with her.

Ricki Deann Taylor was found dead Saturday in Houston County, and now her death is being investigated as a homicide.



Tuesday, members of Taylor's family spoke in downtown Palestine as they urged the public to remember the mother, sister and community member everyone grew to love.

Ricki Deann Taylor's daughters, Jeannie Rocha and Amanda Farris, and Taylor's sister Jamie Richardson, are doing all they can to keep their mother and sister's memory alive in the community.

"She believed more than anything in helping people," Farris said. "She just helped, not only to grow Palestine, but to keep it locked in its historic roots and to make sure it stayed true to itself."



The three are trying to share the best of Taylor's personality.



"To experience her laugh is something that's unforgettable, it is contagious," Richardson said. "It's hard for anybody to not smile or to laugh along with her."



Taylor’s relatives laughed quite a bit, as they sat and spoke with KLTV 7.



"I would go and spend the night at someone's house and just not want to be there and I would call her up, one o'clock in the morning I'm like, 'Can you come get me?'" Rocha said.



"It's a loss to lose that kind of shoulder to lean on, it really hurts," Farris said.



Those moments are forever with them, from a woman who shared her happiness with those she met.



"It was hard to catch her in a serious moment unless you pushed her there," Rocha said.



"Yeah, her whole life with a grain of salt and a shot of Tequila," Farris said. "Good way to live, and she did."

At this time, no suspects have been named in connection to Taylor's death.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.