Aviation camp teaches young people about careers in aviation

For kids who are interested in flight, aviation camp may be just the thing they need.

They can learn not only the mechanics of flight and aviation, but they can also take part in group activities and make new friends.

The camp takes place this week at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in Tyler.

"I believe aviation is definitely in the future, whether that means taking care of the airplanes or actually flying them, I'd like to be a part of that whole genre," intern and participant Travis Caudle said. "We always like to add all sorts of new stuff each and every year to better the experience, to help teach the younger generation more about how to achieve their dreams of flying."

"I've been interested in mechanics but as I researched it more, I began looking into the piloting programs, like the Air Force academy and Le Tourneau University," said Jack Lewis. "I've been interested in aviation as long as I can remember."

"It is really encouraging to see that we have this coming generation interested in this sort of thing," said one of the instructors. "They are all brighteyed youngsters, and they're blank slates to write on."

On the last day of the camp, all students are given a ride in an aircraft, with parents' permission, of course.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.