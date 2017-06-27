$1.7 million Ashmore drainage project to receive funding from FEMA

The City of Tyler is working on a $1.7 million construction project in the Ashmore subdivision off Old Jacksonville Highway.

A retaining wall collapsed in 2015 blocking a crucial drain and creating serious problems for homeowners including backyards eroding into the debris.

The City of Tyler is now rebuilding the retaining wall and water drain but with a new design.

According to Kyle Dykes, the Project Engineer with the City of Tyler, the new design is mean to “prevent a similar incident in the future”.

Dykes says they’re building “an underground concrete box structure so the water will pass through in the same place, but underground".

The project is expected to total $1.7 million. According to Dykes, about 60% of the cost is eligible to be refunded to the city by FEMA. The remainder will be paid for by the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year, and homeowners say they can already tell a huge difference.

According to Ron Navara whose home backs up to the drain, “We've already had heavy rains, and it’s come through. I haven’t seen any problems with water coming back in the street as we did before”.



