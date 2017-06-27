Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: it affects more than military veterans

Around noon on Tuesday Longview Police pulled over a pick-up which resulted in a drug arrest.More >>
Around noon on Tuesday Longview Police pulled over a pick-up which resulted in a drug arrest.More >>
The Smith County commissioners are asking for residents opinions about county roads.More >>
The Smith County commissioners are asking for residents opinions about county roads.More >>
Keeping the city clean has become the goal of one Tyler couple. Franklin and Doris burns have built churches overseas for the past 40 years and when they are home in Tyler they've found another way to help the community.More >>
Keeping the city clean has become the goal of one Tyler couple. Franklin and Doris burns have built churches overseas for the past 40 years and when they are home in Tyler they've found another way to help the community.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting a man over the weekend.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting a man over the weekend.More >>
Information provided at the time was that a 78 year old male with health complications had went out on his property to do landscape work and was last seen on a “skid steer” prior to sunset.More >>
Information provided at the time was that a 78 year old male with health complications had went out on his property to do landscape work and was last seen on a “skid steer” prior to sunset.More >>