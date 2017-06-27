Expired registration traffic stop nets drug arrest

Around noon on Tuesday, Longview Police pulled over a pick-up which resulted in a drug arrest.

It happened near the intersection of Cotton and High Street where police pulled over a vehicle for an expired registration.

After questioning the occupants, police got consent for a vehicle search. They found what they believed to be drugs.



Tina Marie Downs was arrested, charged with possession of a controlled substance from 14 grams, and booked into the Gregg County Jail. They also arrested another occupant of the truck on an outstanding warrant.

