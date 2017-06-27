Smith County road improvements - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County road improvements

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County will hold an open house to discuss road improvements. 

Smith County Open House dates and times: 

  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Tyler Police Faulkner Park Substation, 574 W. Cumberland Road in Tyler;
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Lindale City Hall, 105 Ballard Drive in Lindale; and
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at the R.B. Hubbard Facility, “The Hub,” at 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Additional public hearings may be set in other areas of the county, as necessary to accommodate citizens.

