Marshall PD searching for suspect accused of injuring disabled man

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting a disabled man over the weekend.

According to Marshall PD, on Sunday, June 25, at approximately 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East End Boulevard N. regarding an assault that had just taken place at the Chevron station.

The victim told police he had been struck repeatedly and knocked to the ground by a man named Dillon Burr.

Surveillance video from the business corroborated the victim’s account of what happened. An arrest warrant has been issued for Dillon Burr, 23, of Marshall.

He is being charged with injury to the disabled, a felony. Burr is also wanted for a parole violation warrant out of Harrison County.

Anyone with information on where Burr can be located is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.