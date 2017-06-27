Marshall PD searching for suspect accused of injuring disabled man

Around noon on Tuesday Longview Police pulled over a pick-up which resulted in a drug arrest.More >>
Around noon on Tuesday Longview Police pulled over a pick-up which resulted in a drug arrest.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting a man over the weekend.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting a man over the weekend.More >>
Information provided at the time was that a 78 year old male with health complications had went out on his property to do landscape work and was last seen on a “skid steer” prior to sunset.More >>
Information provided at the time was that a 78 year old male with health complications had went out on his property to do landscape work and was last seen on a “skid steer” prior to sunset.More >>
On January 28, 2016 the defendant went to the victim’s house and went into the home after being asked not to and confronted the victim about money that she felt was owed to her.More >>
On January 28, 2016 the defendant went to the victim’s house and went into the home after being asked not to and confronted the victim about money that she felt was owed to her.More >>
Longview authorities arrested four on warrants and possession of a controlled substance including heroin.More >>
Longview authorities arrested four on warrants and possession of a controlled substance including heroin.More >>