Hunt County sheriff: Body of missing 78-year-old man recovered from pond

From Hunt County Sheriff's Office

HUNT COUNTY, TX - On June 26th, 2017 at approximately 9:40 p.m. the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing person in the 1800 block of FM 1566 West. Information provided at the time was that a 78 year old male with health complications had went out on his property to do landscape work and was last seen on a “skid steer” prior to sunset.

The missing person was identified as Bueal George, 78 years of age and owner of the property. A search of approximately 130 acres was conducted utilizing search dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Department of Public Safety Helicopter, and Texas Game Wardens to search the three ponds on the property.

Unfortunately, Mr. George was found deceased in one of the ponds which was approximately ten feet deep. Mr. George was still inside the “skid steer” which was lying on its side at the bottom of the pond.

“I would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in this search and obviously we had hoped and prayed to find Mr. George alive and at this time our thoughts and prayers are with the George family in this difficult time”.