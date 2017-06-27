Smith Co. asking for public opinion on road conditions

The Smith County commissioners are asking for residents opinions about county roads.

The court is planning several open houses to gather input from residents about road concerns and suggested improvements.

The information they gather from the public meeting will be used in the County Road and Bridge Strategic Plan.

“We are here to enthusiastically support any effort that you are have and can make to include that in what may be happening,” said one resident who lives on County Road 165.

Residents can begin providing input by submitting their comments electronically through an e-form found on the homepage of the Smith County website.

Smith County Road Open House dates and times:

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Tyler Police Faulkner Park Substation, 574 W. Cumberland Road in Tyler;

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Lindale City Hall, 105 Ballard Drive in Lindale; and

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at the R.B. Hubbard Facility, “The Hub,” at 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler.

Additional public hearings may be set in other areas of the county, as necessary to accommodate citizens.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.