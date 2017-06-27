DPS: Traffic stop leads to arrest of 4 in possession of heroin

A traffic stop led to the arrest of four people in Longview with warrants and possession of a controlled substance, including heroin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an officer observed occupants of a black suburban littering. When the officer made a traffic stop on North Center Street near Highway 80, it was then discovered that they had heroin in their possession. The four people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Gregg County deputies also responded to the scene to aid in the arrests.

Evidence was taken and the vehicle was towed.

DPS is continuing the investigation.

