If you need a cold, refreshing dessert that is easy to make, this recipe could be just what you're looking for! I used sweet local berries and protein-rich Greek yogurt, and it makes a perfect dessert for your patriotic-themed table!



Strawberry-blueberry Frozen Delight by Mama Steph



Ingredients



14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

Lemon zest from one large lemon (usually two teaspoons to a tablespoon)

2 cups vanilla flavored Greek yogurt

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 cup fresh blueberries



Method:



In a medium mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, lemon zest, and yogurt with a whisk. Add pecans, and fold in with spatula.

Pour half of this mixture into the bottom of an 8x8-inch baking dish. Top with half of each of the berries.

Pour on the remaining mixture, and smooth across the top of the berry layer.

Top with remaining berries.

Cover and freeze. Remove from freezer about 30 minutes before serving if it is frozen very hard and difficult to cut.



Enjoy!