77-year-old woman who struck victim with cooking pot found guilty of assault with deadly weapon

An Upshur County jury found Frances Bailey Clark, 77, of Big Sandy, guilty of the 2nd degree felony offense of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

The jury was selected Monday, June 12, in the case of The State of Texas v. Frances Bailey Clark from Big Sandy, Texas, in the 115th Judicial District Court with the Honorable Judge Lauren Parish presiding.

On January 28, 2016, officials say, the defendant went to the victim’s house and went into the home after being asked not to, and confronted the victim about money that she felt was owed to her.



The victim was doing the dishes at the sink at the time. Officials say Clark picked up a large heavy metal cooking pot and struck the victim on the head with the pot causing injury. The victim was treated at ETMC in Tyler for her injury.



Clark made a claim of self-defense during her testimony, however, the jury did not find that to be true.

The trial started on Wednesday morning, June 21, with testimony and presentation of evidence presented by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca J. Ojeman.

Longview attorney Scott Novy called the defendant to the witness stand prior to closing its case. The jury took about 15 minutes to return with a verdict of guilty to the 2nd Degree Felony offense of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon at approximately 4:45 p.m. The defendant was sentenced by the Court to five years in prison probated for two years along with community service and anger management.



