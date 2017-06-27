Man killed, woman injured when falling from train identified by Cherokee County sheriff

Sheriff James Campbell of Cherokee County has released the identities of two people who had climbed on a train in San Marcos and fell from it in Cherokee County.



The statement reads:

On June 13, 2017, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one person injured in the area of CR 4807 and one person deceased in the area of CR 3302 and the railroad tracks. Both had been riding on top of a train that was passing through Cherokee County.The female injured and the deceased male involved in the train jumping have been identified and the family of the deceased has been notified.



The female is identified as Shelby Laws (white female, 26 years of age) from the Houston/Conroe area and the male identified as Michael Matthew Heiskell (white male, 28 years of age) from Pampa, Texas.



The two met in Austin where they traveled together to San Marcos. In San Marcos they jumped on a train and were traveling on top of the one of the cars. They were knocked down and Heiskell fell from the train and perished. Laws was able to hold on for approximately 15 miles when the train slowed down enough for her to jump off. She was injured, transported to a Tyler hospital and released within a few days.



The incident is being investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and Union Pacific Railroad.

