Upshur County man pleads guilty in the murder of his stepfather

An East Texas man charged with murder pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Clinton Allen, charged with the murder of his stepfather James Earl Robertson, plead guilty in an Upshur County court on Tuesday.

According to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Bird, Allen was sentenced to 45 years in prison and would not be eligible for parole until he serves half his sentence.

Byrd says he wrote a letter to the DA’s office pleading guilty for the murder, but the plea was not officially accepted until his court date.

Allen was arrested April 4 Sweet Gum Road. That same day Upshur County Deputies were called to a welfare check in the 400 block of Holly Road in Upshur County.

There they discovered the body of Robertson in his home.

Allen was arrested a short time later on charges of public intoxication and felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged with the murder of his stepfather the next day.

