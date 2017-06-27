Longview man indicted for murder charge after woman found dead inside apartment

An East Texas man has been indicted in Gregg County on a murder charge.

Darrell Wayne Wilson, 58, of Marshall is charged with the murder of Ivory Wilson, 57.

In February, Ivory's body was discovered inside an apartment in the 600 block of Avalon Avenue in Longview. Neighbors told officials they hadn't been able to get in touch with her for several days.

Autopsy results revealed that Ivory's death was a homicide.

Wilson was indicted on June 22. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

