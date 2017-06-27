Tyler Police trying to identify theft suspects who stole lawn mower from Walmart

Tyler Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the theft suspects who they say stole a riding lawn mower from the garden center of Walmart.

On June 6, around 4:45 a.m., three suspects were observed attempting to steal a Red Snapper zero turn riding lawn mower from the front garden center of the Tyler Walmart on Highway 64 West.

The suspects pulled up in an older model blue Chevy GMC pick-up.

A Walmart employee observed the suspects attempting to load the mower into the bed of the pick-up. The employee yelled at them to stop. The suspects dropped the mower and fled the scene.

According to police the suspects returned on Saturday, June 24 in the same vehicle and cut the lock on the Snapper mower. This time they were able to load the mower into the bed of the truck and fled the scene.

The retail price of the mower is listed at $2,696.

The suspects observed on surveillance video are believed to be two black males and one white female.

If you have any information that could help identify these individuals you are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department immediately.

