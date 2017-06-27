Hopkins County: Be on the lookout for escaped inmate

Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for the inmate who escaped from a work detail at the Civic Center.

It happened around 8 a.m Tuesday morning.

Barney Ebey, 53, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and warrants issued by Henderson County authorities.

At the time of his disappearance, this morning, he was wearing issued green striped pants and a white t-shirt.

If you see Ebey authorities say to call 9-1-1 immediately and do not try to take action yourself.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.