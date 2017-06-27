Hopkins County: Be on the lookout for escaped inmate

Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for the inmate who escaped from a work detail at the Civic Center.
It happened around 8 a.m Tuesday morning.
Barney Ebey, 53, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and warrants issued by Henderson County authorities.
At the time of his disappearance, this morning, he was wearing issued green striped pants and a white t-shirt.
If you see Ebey authorities say to call 9-1-1 immediately and do not try to take action yourself.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.