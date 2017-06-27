Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm with another slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs near 90

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A little bit warmer this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies again today with light east and southeasterly winds. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. There's another chance for a few isolated showers or thundershowers to pop up this afternoon. Anything that develops will be hit or miss and short-lived and we aren't expecting much rainfall from these showers. Mostly sunny tomorrow with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. South winds pick up by the end of the week with winds gusting to 15-20 mph Thursday and Friday. Slight chances for afternoon showers will stick around both Thursday and Friday afternoons. Partly cloudy and breezy at times this weekend with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.