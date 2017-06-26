Name: Jordan Yarbrough

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 175

Crime: Aggravated Robbery

crimefighters@kltv.com

903-531-1000

Jordan Yarbrough is wanted by Tyler police on charges of aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say Yarbrough was caught on tape robbing a Food Fast convenience store on South Vine in early June 2017. He and another man allegedly took an undetermined amount of money from the store at gunpoint.

Now, police say Yarbrough is also suspected of robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint, also in June of 2017. If you've seen him, or know where police can find him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 531-1000.