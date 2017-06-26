UPDATE: Max Mathis returns to East Texas 2nd top roper in the nation

KLTV 7 Sports brought you the story of Max Mathis earlier this month, as the Van native was headed to the Junior High Rodeo Nationals.

Well Mathis is now on his way back to East Texas from a very successful trip.

Mathis finished 2nd in tie-down roping with an average of 23.76 seconds. He also finished 4th in chute dodging with an average of 4.49 seconds.

While this "Beast Texas" roper may have not be able to chase down a national title, his performance at the age of 15 was enough to nail down a few sponsorships.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. ?