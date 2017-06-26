Wildcats end the drought and head to College Station for 7-on-7 state tournament

The last time the Whitehouse Wildcats qualified for a 7-on-7 state tournament was 2014, and they came one win short from taking it all.

But since their runner-up finish the Wildcats have failed to return to College Station; until now. We caught up with the Whitehouse crew this evening as they used the last of their league play to prepare for state.

The Wildcats will open up pool play against Westwood Round Rock at 2 p.m on Friday.

