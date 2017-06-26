Summer football: East Texas style

It's time to fight crime! Tonight at 10, Taylor Hemness has a new Crimefighers report for you. It's your chance to see the new face going up on the wanted board. You could have the information needed to take this wanted fugitive off of your streets.
Tonight at 10, Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He's tracking the possibility that rain could affect the weather where you live.
Football is big in East Texas. So, it's no surprise that the Piney Woods have a good number of teams representing the area at the 7-on-7 tourney in College Station. Tonight at 10, Delaney Brey has a new report on Whitehouse's summer journey to state.
The death of an East Texas woman, once missing from Palestine, is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
The Longview Police Department responded to a one-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon.More >>
A Flint woman was arrested on drug charges in Henderson County Sunday night.More >>
It was 20 years ago today Harry Potter came around to stay, and with his story many children became much more interested in reading.More >>
