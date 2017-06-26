One-vehicle wreck on Swinging Bridge Road in Longview

The Longview Police Department responded to a one-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon.

According to police, the driver's inattention led to the wreck on the 1800 block of Swinging Bridge Road.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m., a dump truck leaving the composite site failed to lower the dump bucket after dumping a load.

The bucket caught on a couple of utility lines and as it drove down the road it slowly turned over.

No other vehicles were involved and no reports or injuries, according to police. The truck did spill a bit of oil and hydraulic fluid.

Longview Fire and Police Departments responded.

