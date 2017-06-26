Friends of missing Palestine woman search for answers after her death

The death of an East Texas woman who was reported missing from Palestine is being investigated as a homicide.

The report from the Dallas Medical Examiner States that Ricki Deann Taylor died from a gunshot to the head. Taylor's body was found Saturday in Houston County in a heavily wooded area in the 4900 of Old Crockett Road in between Grapeland and Latexo.

We spoke with Taylor's friends as they remember her, while they struggle to piece together what may have happened in her final moments.

Co-worker Gary Richards has many ways to remember Ricki Deann Taylor.



"She was just a great person who was outgoing, who had a great personality, who would do anything to help you," says Richards.



Taylor’s co-workers at radio station 93.5 Pine Country are clearing off items on her desk as they focus on how to move on.



"It's going to be hard, it's going to be real hard not being able to see her and talk to her," says co-worker Sam Odom.



For them she was a light in a town where so many knew her like Misty Holliday, who shares a permanent connection with Taylor.



"We went out and got a tattoo, both of us. I got my tattoo, then she got hers…a wristlet of turtles," says Holliday.



It’s a tattoo that now takes on a new meaning.



"A memory that I can just hold on to, to remember her face," says Holliday.



As Palestine police continue to investigate, the memories of her are what friends and family will have, while the questions surrounding her death continue.



"You're just thinking...what happened?" says Richards.



"Sitting there and trying to imagine what she went through, the horror she went through," says Holliday.



"That light got snuffed, and it should have never gotten snuffed this early," says Odom.

