The Longview library still has to buy new copies from time to time since they get worn out. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It was 20 years ago today Harry Potter came around to stay, and with his story many children became much more interested in reading.

We spoke with a couple people who now work at a public library who followed Mr. Potters adventures as they came out.

David Hamblin and Jenna Yeakley have more in common than working at the Longview Library and a passion for reading. Neither of them waited for the movies to get inside Hogwarts.

“I wasn’t the one that was in line for them, but I did read them, and waited with great anticipation for the next part in the series,” Yeakley said.

“My daughter was interested in Harry Potter, and so I started reading it and I was hooked,” Hamblin stated.

Jenna didn’t do the midnight book releases, but:

“I did do the midnight premiers of the movies for sure. I did a couple of those,” Yeakley revealed.

But David was at the book store at the witching hour with his daughter for the last book.

“We didn’t dress up but we had a ball anyway,” Hamblin said.

Jenna said she didn’t dress up either, although she had friends who did for the movies.

“I usually am a person that’s like, I only read the books, books are better than movies; which I still think they are, but I think they did a phenomenal job with the movies,” Jenna stated.

David said he has seen most of the movies, but after his daughter went off to school, he didn’t specify exactly which school, he stopped watching them, although he has read the series several times.

“I would like to go back and read the English version before it came to the United States,” Hamblin relayed.

“Now as you got towards the last hundred pages of each book did you slow down reading?” I asked Jenna.

“No, I sped up,” she laughed.

And the books are still checked out.

“We are constantly getting new copies in to replace old ones,” Jenna said.

At 12, Jenna wanted to be more involved than just reading the series.

“I wrote a play for my family to reenact at our family beach vacation, and everyone went along with it, but to this day they still talk about my Harry Potter play,” Jenna revealed.

J.K. Rowling inspired reading, writing, and apparently a little acting. Jenna’s play was recorded on video, but she has not set a release date as of yet.

J.K Rowling tweeted early Monday morning: “20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

