Traffic alert: Police responding to wreck at intersection of Loop 323 and Van Hwy

Tyler Police are responding to a wreck in Tyler.

Around 4:30, Tyler Police were dispatched to the scene of a major traffic crash according to Tyler Police records.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Loop 323 and Van Highway.

Injuries are not known at this time.

According to a witness at 5:30 p.m. traffic was still backed up in the area.

Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

