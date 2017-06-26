Traffic alert: Police responding to wreck at intersection of Loo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic alert: Police responding to wreck at intersection of Loop 323 and Van Hwy

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Police are responding to a wreck in Tyler.

Around 4:30, Tyler Police were dispatched to the scene of a major traffic crash according to Tyler Police records.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Loop 323 and Van Highway.

Injuries are not known at this time.

According to a witness at 5:30 p.m. traffic was still backed up in the area.

Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible. 

